Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

