Ardor Market Cap Reaches $80.33 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.33 million and $5.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030300 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

