ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 25,390 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for about 0.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sabre worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

