ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 26,573 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 314,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $269.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

