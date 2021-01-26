ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 427,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.