ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 10,492 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

