ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 7,337 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 139.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.