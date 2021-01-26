ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 2,963,388 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,963,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,971,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 3.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.64% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,771 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

