ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. 107,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

