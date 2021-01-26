ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

