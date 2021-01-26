ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.53 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,848 shares of company stock valued at $30,677,819. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

HCA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

