ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.75 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,524 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,497. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

