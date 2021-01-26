ARGA Investment Management LP Has $213.52 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,083,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,041 shares during the period. Capri accounts for 13.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 3.37% of Capri worth $213,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Capri by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

CPRI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,800. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.