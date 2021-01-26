ARGA Investment Management LP Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 196.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

WFC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 161,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

