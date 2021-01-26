ARGA Investment Management LP Has $47.07 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises 2.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.56% of RenaissanceRe worth $47,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $154.97. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.