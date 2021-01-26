ARGA Investment Management LP Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 288.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,908 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 990,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 118,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.