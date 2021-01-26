ARGA Investment Management LP Has $95.24 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 5.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Nutrien worth $95,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,073. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

