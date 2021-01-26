ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of National Oilwell Varco worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

NOV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 20,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

