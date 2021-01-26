ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 102,094 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 524,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,747. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.