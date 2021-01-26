ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,473. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

