ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 3,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.