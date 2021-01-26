ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 226,440 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 226,440 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.79. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,509. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

