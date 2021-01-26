ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 32,985 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 4.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 4.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $73,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

