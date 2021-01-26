Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 516,360 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

