Argus Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Argus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,659. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
