Argus Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Argus from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,659. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.