Arion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $68.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Arion has a market capitalization of $55,568.37 and $68.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00283107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036744 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,484,371 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

