Arionum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $51,497.38 and $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.69 or 0.04185821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00413988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.90 or 0.01315804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00536892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00424076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00267910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

