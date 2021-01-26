ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading 1.1% Higher

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.84. 386,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

