Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Arkema stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

