Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

ARW stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

