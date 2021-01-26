Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

