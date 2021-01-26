Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 10.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.09 and last traded at $74.03. Approximately 593,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 639,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.51.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 106,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

