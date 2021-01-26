AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,959 ($103.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,572.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,182.99. The company has a market capitalization of £104.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

