Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 9586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$690.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.47.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.