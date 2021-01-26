ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $394,121.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00412510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

