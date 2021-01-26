ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.19

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and traded as high as $29.70. ATCO shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 267 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLLF shares. CIBC upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

