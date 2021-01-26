ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 7.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,319,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,886,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.