Atkore International Group (ATKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

ATKR stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

