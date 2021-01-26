Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Russell Frank Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,575,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.