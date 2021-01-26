Atlas Protocol Trading Down 6.3% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $169,664.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00130096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00036649 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

