Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATO opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

