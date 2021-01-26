Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $44,434.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

