Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.61. 150,198,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 37,036,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock has a market cap of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

