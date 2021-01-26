Auctus (AUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,084.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $15,084.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 78.1% higher against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,908,410 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

