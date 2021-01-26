Aurora Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $321,728.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

