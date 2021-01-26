Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $400.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,176.53 or 0.99526258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.