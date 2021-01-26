Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 998,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 349,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market cap of $418.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

