Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.21. 2,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.72 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.