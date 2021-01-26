Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

JPIN opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.