Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,337,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.